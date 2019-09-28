PM Modi receives grand welcome on return from week-long US trip

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived here after a week-long trip to the US.

The Prime Minister was received by BJP working president JP Nadda at the airport along with other leaders including Lok Sabha MP and Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

People turned up in large numbers outside the airport to welcome the Prime Minister. BJP also organised a cultural programme at the airport.

PM Modi on Friday emplaned for New Delhi after delivering a speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly and holding a series of bilaterals. The Prime Minister also met CEOs of several top global companies in Houston.

"Drawing more investment to India and acquainting the world with India's reform trajectory was one of the aims too. My interactions with energy sector CEOs in Houston and American captains of industry in NY were successful. The world is eager to explore opportunities in India." PM had tweeted on Friday.

He had also tweeted about the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event, which was held in Houston in his honour on Sunday. The community summit, which was attended by over 50,000 people from the Indian-American community, was held to welcome the PM. It also saw Modi jointly address the massive gathering with US President Donald Trump, who flew in especially from Washington DC to be a part of the event.

During his official trip, the PM was also honoured with the Global Goalkeeper Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Friday's speech at the UNGA was the PM's first to the world body after being given a thumping mandate by the people of India to assume power for a second term. During the speech, he highlighted India's contribution to the global community in fighting climate change.

The PM had also addressed the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday, amongst a string of other engagements.