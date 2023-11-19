PM Modi Reacts To Rolling Stones Star Mick Jagger's Hindi Note: 'You Can't Always Get...' |

Who would have thought Prime Minister Modi listened to the rock supergroup Rolling Stones? Showing a facet that has been kept well hidden both from his admirers and detractors, Prime Minister Modi quoted a song from the Rolling Stones 1969 album Let it Bleed to ask the Rolling Stones super star Mick Jagger to keep coming to India.

He was responding to a post by Jagger on the microblogging site X where he said he had managed to get away from it all during his trip to India. Jagger who has been visiting India, partly to see his country's team play in the ICC World Cup at Eden Gardens and partake in the Kaali Puja celebrations, said goodbye via X (formerly Twitter) posting a video clip of him singing a snatch from Dreamy Skies, a song in the Rolling Stones latest album Hackney Diamonds, the first studio album of original songs in about twenty years which was released a month ago.

‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and ‘Satisfaction’ to all.



Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here.



Do keep coming… https://t.co/UXKH529mu5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2023

PM Modi Responds To Mick Jagger's Post

Prime Minister Modi said on X, "You Can't Always Get What You Want, but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and 'Satisfaction' to all. Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here. Do keep coming. Satisfaction was a reference to another Stones favourite, I Can't get no satisfaction."

He further wrote, "You can't always get what you want is a curious song to use for the occasion. The song, which is the last song on B side of the album, talks of a mystery woman holding a glass of wine, practiced in the art of deception whom Jagger, the lyricist, keeps running into. The song delves into the differences between desire and need, which explains the title. It starts with the London Bach Choir providing the intro and by the second last stanza when in the glass of the mystery woman, was a bleeding man/She was practiced at the art of deception/ Well, I could tell by her bloodstained hands, sing it..You cant always get what you want..."

In Kolkata, the Rolling stones connect with India got stronger when Mick Jagger revealed that the iconic tongue which is the Rolling Stones logo is based on the tongue of Goddess Kaali.

So now, in the light of his flaunting his familiarity of Rolling Stones, finally when he gives that elusive press conference, we can ask Prime Minister Modi, Which is your favourite Rolling Stones song?

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)