PM Modi pitches for diplomacy and dialogue in Ukraine conflict during call with Putin

In context of Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during talks with the Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as only way forward, reported ANI.

PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas of energy, trade and defence and security during a telephonic conversation.

They said the prime minister briefed the Russian president on India's ongoing Presidency of G-20 and highlighted its key priorities.

"Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas," said an official.

"The prime minister briefed President Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India's Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)," the official added.

He said the two leaders agreed to remain in regular touch.

The phone conversation came days after it emerged that Modi will not be travelling to Russia for the annual India-Russia summit this year.

Putin visited India last year for the summit.

(With inputs from PTI)