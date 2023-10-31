 PM Modi Pays Tributes To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On Birth Anniversary; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Pays Tributes To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On Birth Anniversary; Watch

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On Birth Anniversary; Watch

As the first home minister of independent India, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting hundreds of princely states into the Union with his mix of persuasion and firmness.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on India's first Home Minister's birth anniversary | X/PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, remembering his visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with "which he shaped the destiny of our nation".

"On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation," he said on X.

"His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service," he added.

Born in Gujarat in 1875, Patel was a lawyer and emerged as a leading Congress leader and associate of Mahatma Gandhi during the independence struggle.

As the first home minister of independent India, he is credited with uniting hundreds of princely states into the Union with his mix of persuasion and firmness.

Read Also
148th Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: Lesser Known Facts About 'Iron Man Of India'
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahua Moitra, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shashi Tharoor Share Screenshots Sent By Apple Notifying...

Mahua Moitra, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shashi Tharoor Share Screenshots Sent By Apple Notifying...

Andhra Pradesh High Court Grants Interim Bail To TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu In Skill Development...

Andhra Pradesh High Court Grants Interim Bail To TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu In Skill Development...

'Citizens Have No Right To Know Source Of Political Parties' Funding,' Says Centre Ahead Of...

'Citizens Have No Right To Know Source Of Political Parties' Funding,' Says Centre Ahead Of...

Maratha Reservation Stir: Karnataka Suspends Bus Services To Maharashtra After Bus Torched In Omerga

Maratha Reservation Stir: Karnataka Suspends Bus Services To Maharashtra After Bus Torched In Omerga

Noida: Retired IAS Officer Slaps Woman After Dispute Over Allowing Dog In Lift; Fight Video Captured...

Noida: Retired IAS Officer Slaps Woman After Dispute Over Allowing Dog In Lift; Fight Video Captured...