PM Modi Pays Tributes To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On Birth Anniversary; Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, remembering his visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with "which he shaped the destiny of our nation".

"On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation," he said on X.

"His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service," he added.

Born in Gujarat in 1875, Patel was a lawyer and emerged as a leading Congress leader and associate of Mahatma Gandhi during the independence struggle.

As the first home minister of independent India, he is credited with uniting hundreds of princely states into the Union with his mix of persuasion and firmness.

