PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi On Her 107th Birth Anniversary

PM Modi ( L) & Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (R) | File Pics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 107th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

PM Modi took to X and said, "Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary."

Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2024

Congress Leaders Mallikarjun Kharge & Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute To Former PM Indira Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her birth anniversary today.

Kharge took to X and said, "Crores of Indians shall continue to draw inspiration from the life of 'Iron Lady of India', Indira Gandhi for she was the epitome of lifelong struggle, courage and dynamic leadership, who selflessly contributed to nation building. She sacrificed her life to preserve the unity and integrity of India. Our humble homage on her birth anniversary."

Congress's official handle on X termed Indira Gandhi an embodiment of strength and resilience.

"Her transformative leadership propelled India to new heights, breaking barriers and shaping India's future. We pay our heartfelt tribute to Indira ji, whose patriotism and devotion to the nation inspire millions," the party said on X.

Who Was Indira Gandhi?

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, she served as the first and only woman prime minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was the second longest-serving Prime Minister after Nehru and was well-known for path-breaking economic and social reforms, including the nationalisation of banks. She also abolished the privy purses of the erstwhile princely states.

Indira Gandhi, who was hailed as one of the tallest world leaders, was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards at her residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984. This came after Operation Bluestar was executed at Amritsar's Golden Temple, wherein Gandhi ordered the Indian Army to confront Sikh separatists who had taken shelter at the holy shrine.

