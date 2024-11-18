Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary: Inspiration Quotes By The First Woman Prime Minister Of India

November 18, 2024

Chawal Jnani Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, here are inspirational quotes by the former Indian politician:

"There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there."

"You must learn to be still in the midst of activity and to be vibrantly alive in repose."

"Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave." One of the most popular quotes said by Indira Gandhi.

"People tend to forget their duties but remember their rights."

"Happiness is a state of mind, you know. I don't think you are permanently happy. One is happy about certain things and not so happy about others."

"On the one hand, the rich look askance at our continuing poverty - on the other, they warn us against their own methods."

