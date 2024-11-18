Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary: Inspiration Quotes By The First Woman Prime Minister Of India

By: Rahul M | November 18, 2024
Chawal Jnani Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, here are inspirational quotes by the former Indian politician:
"There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there."
"You must learn to be still in the midst of activity and to be vibrantly alive in repose."
"Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave." One of the most popular quotes said by Indira Gandhi.
"People tend to forget their duties but remember their rights."
"Happiness is a state of mind, you know. I don't think you are permanently happy. One is happy about certain things and not so happy about others."
"On the one hand, the rich look askance at our continuing poverty - on the other, they warn us against their own methods."
