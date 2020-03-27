PM Modi, Om Birla and others mourn the demise of renowned artist Satish Gujral

The passing away of renowned artist Satish Gujral has sent the whole art world into mourning. Satish Gujral was not just a painter, but a multi-faceted personality. The 94-year-old Gurjal, who passed away due to old age-related problems, was also a sculptor, muralist, architect, graphic artist and writer (he wrote his autobiography ‘A Brush With Life’).

Expressing his sorrow at the death of one of India’s finest artists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a heartfelt message on Twitter: “Satish Gujral Ji was versatile and multifaceted. He was admired for his creativity as well as the determination with which he overcame adversity. His intellectual thirst took him far and wide yet he remained attached with his roots. Saddened by his demise. Om Shanti.”