PM Modi Mocks Congress, Communist Parties: 'Enemies In Kerala; BFFs In Other States'

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress and Communist parties, which are making efforts to form a strong alternative against the BJP at the Centre, pointing out that the two parties are each other's enemies in Kerala, but in other states, they are BFFs-Best Friends Forever.

Speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the BJP state unit's padayatra at the Central Stadium here, Modi pilloried the opposition claiming it lacks a roadmap for the nation's progress and is therefore convinced it won't win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, due to which its leaders resort to abusing him.

"The Congress and the Communists are each other's enemies in Kerala, but in other states, they are BFFs. BFFs means best friends forever," the PM said.

He said the Congress accused the Communist Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) of being involved in corruption and scams and termed the Left government as fascist.

"The Communists in response, lathi-charged the Congress workers and termed their previous administrations as being involved in various scams. However, outside Kerala, at the INDI alliance meetings, they sit together, eat samosas and biscuits, and have tea," the PM said, pointing out the incongruity.

"So in Thiruvananthapuram they say one thing and in Delhi they say something else. The people of Kerala will answer this betrayal in the coming LS polls," he said.

Modi urged Kerala's people to bless the saffron party with seats in double digits in the 2024 LS polls.

Insisting that the BJP never sees a state from the perspective of a vote bank, Modi claimed that over the past 10 years, Kerala has benefited from development like other BJP-ruled states.

He said it was his guarantee to make all possible efforts to help the people of Kerala realise their dreams and expectations.

The PM said it was 'Modiyude guarantee' (Modi's guarantee) to make India the third-largest economy in the world as well as eradicate poverty and corruption from the country.