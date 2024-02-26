'We Will Transform India Into A Global Export Hub': PM Modi At Bharat Tex 2024 event

PM Modi At Bharat Tex 2024 event | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed to transform India into a Global Export Hub as he inaugurated the global textile event, Bharat Tex 2024 at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Monday.

"We have a firm belief that we will transform India into a 'Global Export Hub'. In the last decade, we have added another new dimension to Vocal for Local. Today, public movements of Vocal for Local and Local to Global are going on in the entire country," PM Modi said while addressing the textile event.

Viksit Bharat: Four Pillars for a Developed Nation

"We have resolved to transform Bharat into a 'Viksit Rashtra' in the next 25 years. Four important pillars of Viksit Bharat are poor, youth, farmers and women. And notably, the textile sector of Bharat is connected with all these pillars," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that the government's consistent efforts are giving rise to increased foreign investments in India's textile sector.

Surge in Foreign Investments

"The positive impacts resulting from the efforts of a stable and visionary government on the textile sector can well be seen. In 2014, the valuation of the textile market of India was less than Rs 7 lakh crores, today, it has crossed Rs 12 lakh crores," the Prime Minister outlined.

"During the last 10 years, there has been a 25 per cent rise in the production of yarn, fabric, and apparel. The government is very much focused on quality control in the textile sector," he added.

Empowering Women through Khadi

PM Modi further emphasised how Khadi played a role in strengthening the women workforce in the industry.

"Out of every 10 garment makers, 7 are women and in handloom, it is even more. Apart from textile, Khadi has also given new strength to the women of our country," he said.

"I can say that whatever efforts we have made in the last 10 years have made Khadi a means of both development and employment," the Prime Minister added.

Today in India, along with scale, we are also laying great emphasis on skill in this sector, he said.

"The network of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has reached 19 institutes in the country. Nearby weavers and artisans are also being connected to these institutions," PM Modi said.

Kasturi Cotton: A Step Towards India's Identity

The Prime Minister further emphasised 'Kasturi Cotton' launched by the government, which is anticipated to create an identity for India.

"Today, India is one of the largest producers of cotton, jute, and silk in the world. Lakhs of farmers are engaged in this work," he said.

"Today the government is supporting lakhs of cotton farmers, purchasing lakhs of quintals of cotton from them. The Kasturi Cotton launched by the government is going to be a big step towards creating India's own identity," he added.

Bharat Tex 2024, one of the largest-ever global textile events held in India, marks a significant milestone in promoting India's rich textile heritage and fostering collaboration within the industry.

Speaking on occasion, Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the remarkable growth of Bharat Mandapam since its inauguration just seven months ago.

He emphasised the need to expand the infrastructure to accommodate the increasing demand, suggesting the initiation of Phase 2 at both Bharat Mandapam and YashoBhoomi.

"It has been only 7 months since this Bharat Mandapam was inaugurated by PM Modi on July 26, 2023 and in just seven months, this place and YashoBhoomi have started falling short of space. Now, we need to start Phase 2 at both locations as early as possible, which you can inaugurate in your third term," the Union Minister said.

Bharat Tex 2024 serves as a platform to showcase the iconic handloom and handicraft traditions of various states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have been designated as the 'Partner States' for the event, underscoring their significant contributions to India's textile sector.

Additionally, Gujarat, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh have joined as 'Supporting Partner States,' further enriching the diversity of textile offerings at the event.

The premier global textile event also features state pavilions from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Assam, highlighting the vibrant textile ecosystems across different regions of India.

Bharat Tex 2024's Significance

Bharat Tex 2024 brings together key stakeholders, including textile manufacturers, artisans, designers, and policymakers, to explore opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth in the textile industry.

The event not only celebrates India's rich textile heritage but also underscores the country's position as a global leader in the textile and apparel industry.

With its diverse range of traditional and contemporary textiles, Bharat Tex 2024 offers a unique platform for showcasing India's craftsmanship, creativity, and innovation to the world.

The event reaffirms the government's commitment to promoting the growth and competitiveness of the textile industry, thereby contributing to India's economic development and cultural heritage preservation.