PM Modi meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, holds bilateral discussion

PM Narendra Modi was received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a ceremonial welcome at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin. Leaders will hold bilateral discussions followed by the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), the MEA said Monday.

Leaders will hold bilateral discussions followed by the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC)," MEA Tweeted.

"Expanding India-Germany cooperation," the prime minister's office Twitted.

"Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany," the PM wrote on Twitter earlier in the day.

Upon his arrival, the Indian prime minister was accorded the Guard of Honour at the forecourt of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first meeting with Scholz as German Chancellor, who assumed office in December, 2021.

Upon his visit, Modi got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin. PM Modi greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin.

PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). India has the IGC only with Germany, which is held every two years.

The 6th IGC will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. PM Modi will also interact and address the Indian diaspora in Germany.

In his departure statement ahead of the three-nation visit, the Prime Minister said his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz.

“I see this IGC as an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify our priorities for the medium and long term,” he said.

PM Modi’s three-nation visit will have a substantial and comprehensive agenda during his bilateral and multilateral meetings.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 05:54 PM IST