PM Modi likens crisis to a social emergency, hints lockdown may continue, decision on Saturday after consulting CMs

New Delhi: PM Modi on Wednesday dropped enough hints that the 21-day lockdown may continue beyond April 14, telling leaders of various parties in Parliament that "several state governments, district administrations and experts have asked for extension." An official release said the leaders also gave suggestions on "extending the lockdown and on facilitating a phased exit."

The Prime Minister will take the final decision on Saturday after reviewing the situation with the chief ministers whom he had asked in an earlier video interaction to suggest steps beyond April 14. "The priority of the government is to save each and every life," he stressed.

In the first interaction with the Opposition leaders on the killer virus through video conferencing, Modi said the situation keeps evolving, needing vigil at all times.

He likened the situation to a "social emergency," saying the country has been forced to take tough decisions and must continue to remain vigilant.

In these evolving circumstances, he said the country should simultaneously try to bring about a change in its "work culture" and "working style." Noting that the entire world is currently facing a grave threat, the PM said: "The present situation is an epoch changing event in mankind's history and we must evolve to counter its impact."

He praised the efforts of state governments which were working in tandem with the Centre in this fight, as also constructive and positive politics through the coming together of all sections of polity.

He also praised the sense of belonging, discipline, dedication and commitment, with which each and every citizen contributing in this endeavour, be it in following social distancing or implementing the Janata Curfew or the lockdown. The Prime Minister did not desist from taking credit that despite the resource constraints “India has been among the few nations to control the pace of spread of the virus till now.

“The Home Secretary, the Health Secretary and the Agriculture Secretary gave detailed presentations on steps being taken to meet the emerging challenges, including status of distribution of benefits under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. The official release said the leaders appreciated the timely measures and told the PM that the entire country stands united behind him.

They wanted boosting of the health and morale of the healthcare workers, ramping up of testing facilities and the need to assist smaller states and Union Territories in tackling the challenges of hunger and malnutrition. They also spoke about economic and other policy measures to boost the country’s capability in this battle against the pandemic.

Floor leaders of the opposition parties protested against the government's arbitrary decision to scrap the MPLADs funds of Rs 5 crore per annum for two years, while some said utilisation of the money thus saved should be left to the chief ministers.

The opposition leaders asked the Prime Minister to make quality PPE kits available to doctors and healthcare professionals and make COVID-19 testing free across the country. They also asked the PM to release dues from the Centre to states immediately.