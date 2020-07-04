PM Modi lauds welfare measures undertaken by BJP during COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the welfare measures undertaken by the BJP during the nationwide COVID-19-induced lockdown as seven state units of the party gave a presentation of their work at a video conference.

Reviewing the relief work done by the party's Bihar unit during the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' meet, Modi said that some believed that COVID-19 will spread more in east India due to high poverty, but people proved it wrong.

Praising the work of the BJP's Rajasthan unit during the lockdown, he said this shows as to how a party can play a "constructive role" whether it is in power or in opposition during a crisis. The Congress is in power in Rajasthan.

To strike a better chord with BJP workers, Modi applauded many state units such as those of Maharashtra and Bihar in their local languages Marathi and Bhojpuri.

Before chairing the meet, Modi in a tweet said in these challenging times, party workers have been working tirelessly across India, helping those in need.

"For BJP Karyakartas, serving the nation comes first," he tweeted.