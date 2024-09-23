 PM Modi Lauds Indian Diaspora's Strength In New York; Proudly Calls Them 'Rahstradoot'; Watch Video
Addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi talked of India's enormous diversity and adaptability of Indians when they go abroad.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi In New York | X/ @BJP

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he has always understood the potential and capabilities of the Indian diaspora, and for him, they have been strong brand ambassadors of India and he calls them "Rahstradoot".

Addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi talked of India's enormous diversity and adaptability of Indians when they go abroad.

Watch Video Here:

"I have always understood the capabilities of the Indian diaspora. I understood it even when I held no official position...For me, you all have been strong brand ambassadors of India. This is why I call you 'Rashtradoot'," he said.

"We belong to a country where there are dozens of languages and dialogues, all faiths and religions of the world and yet we are moving forward united," he added.

article-image

PM Modi spoke of the magnitude of India's general elections held earlier this year.

PM Modi arrived in New York in the second leg of his three-day visit to the United States.

On Saturday, PM Modi took part in the Quad Summit and held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Quad has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

article-image

PM Modi and President Biden reviewed and identified new pathways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
PM Modi will also interact with important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world.

He will also address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York.

