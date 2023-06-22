PM Modi's Lavish Stay At Lotte New York Palace Costs ₹12 Lakh For A Night

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York City on Tuesday, June 20 for a highly anticipated state visit to the United States. He is staying at the Lotte New York Palace, located on Madison Avenue.
The height of the luxurious hotel is 563 feet and is a 51-storied skyscraper.
The five-star hotel has 733 guest rooms and suites. Prices for a room start at around ₹48,000 per night.
The rates increase for larger and more extravagant rooms, with the opulent Towers Penthouse Suite costing approximately ₹12 lakhs per night, according to the hotel's website.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extended an invitation to PM Modi for a visit to the US from June 21 to June 24.
PM Modi also, lead the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters. The Bidens will host a state banquet in honour of Modi on June 22. Additionally, PM Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress on the same day.
Following his visit to the US, Modi will journey to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Thanks For Reading!