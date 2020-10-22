PM Modi joins Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal; delivers virtual address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually addressed the people of West Bengal, marking the commencement of Durga Puja. As per reports, the address is being live streamed via tens of thousands of TV screens that have been put up at election booths in the state as well as screens installed outside some Puja pandals.

Many opine that this also officially kick starts the BJP's campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections. All the booth committees had been instructed to ensure live streaming of the PM's address in their respective polling booths and the arrangements in Kolkata had been monitored by senior BJP leaders such as Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arvind Menon and Mukul Roy.

"Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health," the Prime Minister had tweeted a day earlier. The event began with a cultural program attended remotely by the Prime Minister.