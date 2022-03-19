PM Modi, Japan PM Kishida address India-Japan Economic Forum; ink agreements, discuss Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida addressed the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit on Saturday. Both leaders are also addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum today.

Addressing a press conference after the economic forum, PM Modi emphasised on the importance of deepening the India-Japan partnership. "This will encourage peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and also at the global level," he said.

"Japan is one of the largest investors in India. India-Japan are working as ‘One team, one project’ on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor," PM Modi said, adding, "today, India presents immense possibilities through ‘Make in India’ for the world."

"Both India and Japan understand the importance of a secure, trusted, predictable and stable energy supply. It is essential to achieve the goal of sustainable economic growth and to tackle the problem of climate change," Modi added.

"PM Kishida has been an old friend of India. I have had the opportunity to exchange views with him when he was the Foreign Minister of Japan," PM Moid said in a press statement.

The two sides inked six agreements providing for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, besides firming a separate clean energy partnership.

Meanwhile, during his address, Japanese PM Kishida said that the Ukraine situation was also discussed during his meeting with Modi.

"The whole world has been shaken today due to many disturbances, it's very imp for India & Japan to have a close partnership. We expressed our views, talked about the serious invasion of Russia into Ukraine. We need a peaceful solution on the basis of int'l law," said the Japanese Prime Minister.

Kishida said the the two countries will hold next India-Japan talks soon adding that India is an important ally to Japan, the Prime Minister further invited PM Modi fir Quad meeting in Tokyo.

"Both our countries should increase efforts for an open & free Indo-Pacific. Japan, along with India, will keep trying to end the war & keep providing support to Ukraine & its neighbouring countries," Kishida said.

"We'll hold the next India-Japan talks as soon as possible. We also welcome the agreement of cooperation in cyber security. India's a very important partner for Japan... I invite PM Narendra Modi for the Quad Summit Meeting in Tokyo," he said.

Kishida arrived here in the national capital earlier today for his first visit to India as the head of the Japanese government. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the Japanese Prime Minister at the airport.

The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance their Partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 09:04 PM IST