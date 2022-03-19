WATCH: Japan will invest Rs 3.2 lakh crores in next 5 years in India, says PM Modi at India-Japan Economic Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida addressed the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit on Saturday. Both leaders are also addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum today.

During his address Modi said that Japan will be raising the investment target in India to Rs 3.2 lakh crore or 5 trillion yen over the next five years.

Addressing a press conference after the economic forum, PM Modi emphasised on the importance of deepening India-Japan partnership. "This will encourage peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and also at the global level," he said.

PM Modi and PM Fumio Kishida held productive talks at Hyderbad House in New Delhi. Both leaders discussed ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that the 14th annual India-Japan Annual Summit, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between two countries began today.

this is a developing story

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:48 PM IST