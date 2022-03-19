WATCH I Japanese PM Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi to take part in 14th India-Japan Annual Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Delhi on Saturday afternoon and was received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Japanese PM is on a two-day visit to India to take part in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, besides holding bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is Kishida’s first visit to India after assuming office in 2021. The previous India-Japan Annual Summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018.

The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance their Partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Last year witnessed increasing bilateral and multilateral engagement between India and Japan, and further strengthening of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

The two sides maintained the momentum in ties through virtual meetings and phone calls despite the pandemic.

Prime Minister spoke to the then Japanese Prime Minister Suga on April 26, 2021, to exchange views on the management of the pandemic and for strengthening cooperation in the post-COVID-19 world.

Both nations also witnessed further strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 04:44 PM IST