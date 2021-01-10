PM Modi is now the most-followed active politician on Twitter, after ban on Donald Trump's account

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now become the most followed active politician on Twitter in the entire world, following the suspension of US President Donald Trump's account from the micro-blogging platform.

PM Modi sets new record

Until a few days ago, the distinction was held by Trump, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was only the second in the list of most active politicians with the most followers on Twitter.

However, Modi's account has currently become the first in that list, setting a new record for the Prime Minister.

Notably, two days after the violent riots at the US Capitol in Washington which shook the entire world, Twitter had taken action and permanently banned his account due to the "risk of further incitement of violence".

"After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter had notified in an official statement.

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account became that of the most followed active politician on the social networking website.

Follower count

It is to be noted that US President Donald Trump's Twitter account had 88.7 million followers, prior to suspension. Prime Minister Narendra Modi currently has 64.7 million followers.

US President-elect Joe Biden has 23.3 million followers, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah has 24.2 million followers on Twitter. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also close behind, with 21.2 million followers on Twitter.

However, former US President Barack Obama has more followers on Twitter than either PM Narendra Modi or Donald Trump.

Barack Obama has 127.9 million followers on Twitter. But Obama is neither in office nor an active politician at the moment. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushed to the forefront of the list.