Modi Interview To PTI: What PM Said On Pakistan, China Opposing G20 Meets in Kashmir & Arunachal; Check Top Quotes

PM Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 3), in an interview to news agency PTI, reiterated his stand on India achieving the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and said that corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life. The PM also spoke on G20 to be held in Delhi and said that there would be many positive impacts from India's G20 Presidency, which are very close to his heart. The Prime Minister also dismissed the objections raised by China and Pakistan over G20 meetings that were held in Kashmir and Arunachal and said that it's natural to hold meets in every part of country.

G20 In Delhi

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in Delhi from September 9-10. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 meetings held throughout the year. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, which will state leaders’ "commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings," said the government.

Here are top quotes from the Prime Minister's interview:

"We have democracy, demography and diversity and we have now added fourth 'D' i.e. development," said PM Modi.

"Quality of life of our people will be at par with best; will achieve this while caring for both nature and culture."

PM Modi on G20 in India

"Many positive impacts from India's G20 Presidency, some very close to my heart."

"In G20, our words and vision are seen by world as roadmap for future and not merely ideas."

"Inflation key issue faced by world, our G20 Presidency led to recognition that anti-inflation policies in one country do not harm others."

"India's G20 Presidency also sowed seeds of confidence in countries of so-called third world."

"Theme of India's G20 Presidency 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' not just slogan but comprehensive philosophy derived from our cultural ethos."

"Our domestic approach to address the most backward and neglected people is also guiding us at global level."

"Africa is a top priority for us in G20; no future plan of earth can succeed without all voices being heard."

"India's pitch for global biofuels alliance aimed at creating options for developing countries to advance their energy transition."

"Over 1.5 crore Indians involved in year-long G20 programmes."

"International community is convinced India's progress not an accident, it's result of action-oriented roadmap."

"Whether as G20 President or not, we will support every effort to ensure peace across the world."

PM Modi on fake news

"Fake news and deep fakes can cause chaos and loss of credibility of news sources, can be used to fuel social unrest."

PM Modi on darknet and threat of terrorists using the medium

"Terrorists using darknet, metaverse, cryptocurrency to fulfil nefarious aims; can have implications for social fabric of nations. Cyberspace has introduced an entirely new dimension to battle against illicit financial activities and terrorism."

PM Modi on cyber threats

"Cyber threats must be taken very seriously; cyber terrorism, online radicalisation, money laundering just tip of iceberg."

PM Modi on India's role

"GDP-centric view of world now changing to human-centric one; India playing role of catalyst."

"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' can also be guiding principle for welfare of world."

PM Modi on aspirations

"For long India seen as country of 1 billion hungry stomachs, now it is 1 billion aspirational minds, 2 billion skilled hands."

"Indians today have great chance to lay foundation for growth that will be remembered for next thousand years."

"India will be in top three economies of world in near future."

PM Modi on political stability

"Political stability of 9 years led to several reforms and growth is its natural by-product."

PM Modi on populism

"Irresponsible financial policies, populism may give short term political results but extract great social, economic price in long term. Poorest and most vulnerable suffer the most from irresponsible financial policies and populism."

PM Modi on tax system

"Multilateral convention on taxation will allow countries, jurisdictions to move forward with historic reforms in int'l tax system."

"Debt crisis a matter of grave concern for world, especially developing world."

PM Modi on technology

"India strongly supports democratisation of technology, our policies are stepping stones for a larger global movement."

PM Modi on climate change

"Our approach should not be restrictive but constructive; shouldn't focus on don't do this or that."

"There are no one-size-fits-all solutions in fighting climate change."

"Our pathway for energy transition will be different, PM Modi on India's 2070 net zero target."

PM Modi on UN and international organisations

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for reforms in UN, says mid-20th century approach cannot serve the world in 21st century."

"International institutions need to recognise changing realities, relook at their priorities and ensure representation of voices."

"Smaller regional forums will become more important if bigger multilateral institutions don't change with time."

Here's the recent domestic political events of importance in India

Special session of Parliament

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on August 31, in a post on X, informed that the government had called for a special session of Parliament from September 18-22. "Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,"read the minister's post on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One Nation, One Election issue

The last few days has seen intense discussion and commentary on the 'One Nation, One Election' or simultaneous elections topic. The government announced an eight-member high-level committee, headed by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind. The committee has been formed to "make recommendations and examine holding simultaneous elections." However, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the only leader from Opposition in the panel, took his name back from the committee. In a letter addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah, Chowdhury termed the whole exercise "an eyewash." The committee has Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ex-Chairman of 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, Ex-secy general of Lok Sabha Subhash C Kashyap, Senior advocate Harish Salve, Former CVC Sanjay Kothari and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who opted out.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)