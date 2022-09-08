Watch Video: PM Modi unveils Subhash Chandra Bose statue at India Gate, to inaugurate Kartavya Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate at 7 pm in New Delhi. He will shortly inaugurate ‘Kartavya Path’ which was erstwhile known as Rajpath.

The 28-ft statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate has been installed in the historic canopy facing the monument.

The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited has executed the redevelopment of the entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. The project was tendered at Rs 477 crore.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the executing agency for the project envisioned in September 2019, has set up five vending zones where 40 vendors each will be allowed and two blocks near the India Gate with eight shops each. Some states have shown their interest to set up their food stalls.

The move symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment.

Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure. The PMO said that it lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space. Further, there was inadequate signage, poor maintenance of water features and haphazard parking.