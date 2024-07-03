PM Modi In Rajya Sabha On Manipur Issue: 500 People Arrested, 11,000 FIRs Filed In State; Situation Returning To Normal In Most Parts |

New Delhi: Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday in a bid to participate in a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the Manipur issue among many other burning issues in India. Assuring that the situation is attaining normalcy in the state of Manipur, the Prime Minister said, "The government is continuously making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered and over 500 people arrested. Incidents of violence are continuously reducing in Manipur."

He further said, "Today, schools, colleges, offices and other institutions are open in the state. Central & State govt is talking to all stakeholders to restore peace. The Union Home Minister stayed there for many weeks...Central govt is extending all cooperation to Manipur to tackle the flood situation. Today, 2 teams of NDRF have reached Manipur. I warn those who are trying to add the fuel to fire will be rejected by Manipur....Congress had imposed President’s rule in Manipur 10 times..."

As per a PTI report, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said violence in Manipur is continuously declining and schools have reponed in most part of the state, and efforts are being made to ensure a return of complete peace."

Congress: PM deliberately turning his back to the plight of Manipur

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Congress hit out at the government after its second MP from Manipur was reportedly not permitted to speak before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Lok Sabha. The Opposition party accused the Prime Minister of deliberately turning his back to the plight of Manipur.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after the House adopted the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament. The 264th session of Rajya Sabha commenced on June 27. It concluded after Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks, and the House adopted it.