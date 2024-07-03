'Hinsa Aur Nafrat Failane Waley BJP Ke Log...', Hits Out Rahul Gandhi After Saffron Brigade Vandalizes Congress Office In Ahmedabad |

New Delhi: A day after the Congress office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad was vandalised by activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rahul Gandhi levelled a no holds barred attack on the Saffron Brigade. Taking to X (formerly know as Twitter), He said, "Hinsa aur nafrat failaney waley BJP ke log Hindu Dharm Ke Mool Siddhanton Ko Nahi Samajhte."

His entire post can be translated as, "The cowardly and violent attack on the Gujarat Congress office further strengthens my point about the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. The people of BJP who spread violence and hatred do not understand the basic principles of Hinduism. The people of Gujarat can clearly see through their lies and will teach the BJP government a decisive lesson. I am saying it again - INDIA is going to win in Gujarat!"

गुजरात कांग्रेस कार्यालय पर हुआ कायरतापूर्ण और हिंसक हमला भाजपा और संघ परिवार के बारे में मेरी बात को और पुख्ता करता है।



हिंसा और नफ़रत फैलाने वाले भाजपा के लोग हिंदू धर्म के मूल सिद्धांतों को नहीं समझते।



गुजरात की जनता उनके झूठ के पार साफ देख सकती है और भाजपा सरकार को निर्णायक… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2024

The VHP activists not only vandalised the office but also sprayed black ink across posters and photos of Rahul Gandhi. This act came in response to Rahul Gandhi's remarks that ignited controversy over perceptions of Hinduism and violence.

Here are visuals of the vandalism

Gujarat Congress office was attacked. BJP and Yuva Morcha workers pelted stones. In which NSUI, Youth Congress and Congress workers have been injured.



Rahul ji has said only yesterday BJP people will lose Gujarat this time.



By violence BJP people are stamping their ideology pic.twitter.com/vAjaPR5k3h — Gopal m (@Gopalm1990) July 3, 2024

"Courage starts with showing up & letting ourselves be seen."



Our AICC Communication Coordinator {Maharashtra} & Gujarat Congress Spokesperson @PragatiAahir Bravely Faced the Extremely Violent BJP & Bajrang Dal Workers who attacked Congress Office Yesterday. pic.twitter.com/BeSJwjHfuF — Syed Rafi - నేను తెలుగు 'వాడి'ని. (@syedrafi) July 3, 2024

During his speech in Parliament on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said "Those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in violence 24 hours and spreading hatred" was greeted with sharp criticism from the ruling NDA government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi denounced Gandhi for allegedly insulting the Hindu community at large, stating, "Calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious issue."

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had expunged some portions of Rahul Gandhi's speech leaving Rahul Gandhi fuming. Rahul Gandhi had further written a letter to the speaker questioning him the grounds on which he had expunged parts of his speech. Rahul in his letter also cited BJP Leader Anurag Thakur's speech. Claiming that despite Anurag Thakur's speech being full of allegations, only one word was expunged from his speech, Rahul Gandhi accused the speaker of 'selective expunction."