 PM Modi Has Not Taken A Single Leave Since 2014, Is Always On Duty: PMO's Reply To RTI Query
The reply to RTI also said that the "Prime Minister is on duty all the time."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tenure of nine years as the Prime Minister of India so far, has not taken even a single day of leave from work, the PMO replied to an RTI query. The reply to the RTI query also mentioned that PM Narendra Modi has attended over 3,000 events since taking oath as the Prime Minister of India in May, 2014. The reply to RTI also said that the "Prime Minister is on duty all the time."

The reply that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not availed any leave was shared widely by netizens. The screenshots of the reply to RTI was shared on X (formerly Twitter). Check the posts on X below.

The applicant of the RTI is mentioned as Prafful P Sarda and the date of the receipt of the RTI application is given as July 31, 2023.

Similar application and reply in the past

A similar application under the RTI was filed in December 2015 and the reply to it had mentioned that the Prime Minister had taken no leave from work. However, that data was during the first tenure of PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

The current reply to the RTI takes all the nine years of PM Modi's prime ministership into account and clearly mentions how PM Modi had availed no leaves in all the nine years.

PM Modi hasn't taken a leave in 20 years: Amit Shah

The subject of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking no off-days has also been a topic of discussion in the political and public field. In 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not taken a leave in 20 years since holding a public office.

