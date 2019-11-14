PM Modi has given up, that's why govt roped in Manmohan Singh, says Goa Congress president

Panaji: Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar on Thursday said that Modi has given up on the economic front and is now banking on the expertise of former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Singh to revive the country's failing economy.

Chodankar's comments come two days after Singh was appointed to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance by Vice President and Upper House Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.

"Right now it is difficult to revive economy and world economists have already expressed concerns about where the Indian economy is heading. It looks like Prime Minister Modi has given up. That is why they have roped in Manmohan Singh," the Goa Congress president said, while addressing a press conference in Panaji.

"Narendra Modi does not follow anybody's advice. Even demonetisation was done without taking the Reserve Bank of India into confidence. If we have such a PM who ignores the advice of experts and pushes his own agenda as far as the economy is concerned, then no one can prevent the economy from sinking," Chodankar added.