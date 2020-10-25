PM Modi has 'decided' date of war against Pakistan, China: UP BJP chief

In what comes as a thoroughly controversial remark, chief of Uttar Pradesh's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already decided when India would wage war against Pakistan and China.

According to several reports, the UP BJP chief claimed that just like the decisions on the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister has this time as well planned ahead and decided when the country would be at war with Pakistan and China.

"Like the decisions on Ram Mandir and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when there would be war with Pakistan and China," Swatantra Dev Singh was heard saying in Hindi in a video clip on social media, "Sambandhit tithi tai hai (the date has been decided)".

Singh further referred to the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers as "terrorists". The video was released by BJP MLA Sanjay Yadav, at whose residence was the staged the event in which Singh was speaking.

When asked about the remarks, local MP Ravindra Kushwaha said the the UP BJP president made them to boost the morale of party workers.

Swatantra Dev Singh's reported remarks appear to deviate from India's stated stand.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that India wanted an end to the border tension with China while asserting that it will not allow ?even an inch? of land to be taken away by anyone.