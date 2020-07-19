PM Modi has 6 crore followers on Twitter

New Delhi: PM Modi's followers on Twitter have risen to six crore, with the BJP saying he continues to be the most followed Indian on the microblogging site.

Modi is known for reaching out to the masses through social media. He uses Twitter extensively to share important information with the people. Most of his addresses are beamed live on his personal Twitter handle. Modi, who joined Twitter in January 2009, is following 2,354 accounts, according to his handle @narendramodi.

In September 2019, Prime Minister Modi had five crore followers. "Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Nar­endra Modi for crossing 60 million Followers on Twitter! Thank you for your love and support," the BJP tweeted.

The Twitter handle of the PMO has 3.7 crore followers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who joined Twitter in April 2015, has over 1.5 crore followers. Gandhi follows 267 accounts on Twitter, according to his handle.

Meanwhile, the PM spoke with the CMs over phone of 7 states, on Sunday, about “situation” in their states.

The CMs are Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra), K Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana), K Palaniswami (Tamil Nadu), Jai Ram Thakur (Himachal) and Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand).

The PM, it’s believed, discussed about coronavirus and its handling, flood situation and other issues with them. He talked about state-specific concerns with them, according to sources.