 PM Modi Greets Nation On Hindi Diwas, Urges Pledge To Enrich All Indian Languages With Pride
Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to mark the adoption of Hindi as the official language by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of the country on Hindi Diwas and urged them to take a pledge to enrich all Indian languages, including Hindi, and pass them on to the coming generations with pride.

"Infinite best wishes to all of you on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is not just a medium of communication, but a living heritage of our identity and culture. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to enrich all Indian languages, including Hindi, and pass them on to the coming generations with pride," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The growing respect of Hindi on the world stage is a matter of pride and inspiration for all of us," he said.

