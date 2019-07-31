PM Modi gave gift of dignity to Muslim sisters in India: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the gift of dignity to Muslim women by getting the Triple Talaq Bill passed, Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Wednesday.

"Days ahead of #Rakshabandhan, the NDA govt led by hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji gave our Muslim sisters the gift of dignity by getting the #TripleTalaqBill passed," the Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Punjab's Bathinda tweeted.

"The message is clear: Our women will be treated with respect. No one will be oppressed in this land of equals," she said. A historic legislation which criminalises instant Triple Talaq among Muslims got Parliament's nod on Tuesday.