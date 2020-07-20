'PM Modi fabricated fake strongman image to come to power': Rahul Gandhi

In the video, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Chinese were occupying Indian territory in Ladakh and claimed that the China today is trying to shape the world.

“It is simply not a border issue. The worry I have is that Chinese are sitting in our territory today. Chinese don't do anything without thinking about it strategically. In their mind they have mapped out the world and they are trying to shape the world. It is a restructuring of the planet. So when you’re thinking about the Chinese, you have to understand that that is the level at which they are thinking,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi in the video also claimed that China is using PM Modi’s strongman “chhappan-inch ki chhati” image to attack him. “And they are thinking of putting pressure in a very particular way. In order to for Mr Narendra Modi to survive as a politician, he has to protect the idea of ‘chhappan-inch’. And this is the real idea the Chinese are attacking. They are basically telling Mr Narendra Modi that if you do not do what we say, we will destroy the idea of Mr Narendra Modi as a strong leader,” he said.

On Friday, Gandhi had targeted the Centre over the India-China standoff in a few minutes long video stating since 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "constant blunders and indiscretions" have fundamentally weakened the country.

Over the past few weeks the Gandhi scion has been attacking the Central government over various issues including COVID-19, Ladakh stand-off, migrant labourers and the state of the nation's economy.