PM Modi extends Ramadan greetings, says 'may this holy month inspire people to serve poor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening greeted the nation on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes on the commencement of the sacred month of Ramadan. May this holy month inspire people to serve the poor. May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony, compassion in our society."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the Ramadan moon was sighted this evening and Muslims in India will begin fasting from Sunday.

Every year, the sighting of the Ramadan moon brings great cheer for Muslims as they scamper to make preparations for fasting and head to mosques to begin special 'Taraweeh' prayers.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said the moon was sighted in various parts of the country and Muslims would begin fasting from Sunday.

"As the holy month begins, we pray for the welfare of all the people in the country. We pray for peace and development in the country," he told PTI.

In a statement, Muslim body Imarat-e-shariyah-Hind said a meeting of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee was held today at 1, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and it was verified that moon was been sighted in several parts of the country.

Maulana Asaduddin Qasmi Convenor of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind, has therefore, declared that 1st Ramzan falls on Sunday, it said.

Various Muslim bodies in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal also declared that the fasting month would begin on Sunday.

Muslims have been observing the fasting month in the past two years in the shadow of the Covid pandemic. This year, many of the Covid curbs have been lifted following dip in cases and vaccination of people.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:04 PM IST