PM Modi expresses concern over increasing violence in Afghanistan

New Delhi: In a message of solidarity with Afghan people, PM Modi on Tuesday said "no external power" can stop the development of Afghanistan or its friendship with India and that both the neighbours want to see their region free from the "grave" threat of terrorism and extremism. He also expressed concern over increasing incidents of violence in Afghanistan including cowardly targeting of innocent citizens, journalists and activists, and noted that India supports a comprehensive ceasefire to end the hostilities.

Modi was speaking at a virtual meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani which was organised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of the Lalandar dam by India in Afghanistan that would help in meeting the drinking water requirement of Kabul city.

"I want to assure every Afghan brother and sister, from Badakhshan to Nimroz and Herat to Kandahar that India stands with you. At every step of your journey of patience, courage and determination, India will be with you," Modi said.

In his remarks, Ghani said peace in Afghanistan is within the grasp if parties and their backers in the Taliban embrace a true political solution, seen as a clear reference to Pakistan. The Afghan President said terrorism must be seen as a "full eco-system" and not as isolated groups or individuals, noting that the "destructive forces" are threatening the future of the region. Modi said strengthening internal unity among Afghan people is important and exuded confidence a united Afghanistan will be able to face any challenge. "No external power can stop the development of Afghanistan, or the India-Afghanistan friendship," he said.