PM Modi Discusses Green Ties, India-EU Trade Pact & Ukraine War With Danish Counterpart Mette Frederiksen Over Phone Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a telephonic conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership across multiple sectors.

The discussion covered a wide range of areas including trade, investment, innovation, energy, water management, food processing and sustainable development, highlighting the growing ties between the two nations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the conversation, PM Modi took to X to share details of the productive dialogue. "Had a very good conversation with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark today. We reaffirmed our strong commitment to strengthening our Green Strategic Partnership and to an early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement," he wrote.

During the call, PM Modi extended his best wishes for Denmark's current Presidency of the Council of the European Union and congratulated the Nordic nation on its non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.

Read Also PM Modi Speaks With His Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni, Discusses Ukraine Conflict

The leaders also addressed pressing global concerns, with both sides expressing their shared interest in bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India's consistent position supporting a peaceful resolution to the crisis and the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Frederiksen reinforced Denmark's strong backing for a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement, emphasising the importance of concluding negotiations at the earliest opportunity.

The Danish leader also expressed her country's support for India's upcoming AI Impact Summit, scheduled to be hosted in 2026, which is expected to address artificial intelligence's role in global development.