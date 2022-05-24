PM Modi departs for home after 'fruitful' Quad summit in Japan

Tokyo [Japan]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for home after attending a productive Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo and having forged stronger partnerships with Australia, Japan, and the U.S.

"Leaving Japan after a fruitful visit in which I attended various bilateral and multilateral programmes. Glad to see the Quad emerge as a vibrant forum to further global good. Also had excellent bilateral meetings with all the Quad leaders," PM Modi tweeted ahead of his departure from Tokyo airport after concluding his two-day visit to Japan.

The Prime Minister, during the bilateral talks with Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, said that he had an excellent discussion with the business leaders of Japan and interacted with the vibrant Indian community in Japan.

"I had excellent discussions with the business leaders of Japan, and an engaging interaction with the vibrant Indian community in Japan. I thank the Government and the people of Japan for the warm hospitality," he said in a Tweet.

"Had an excellent meeting with PM@kishida230. This meeting gave us the opportunity to review the full range of relations between India and Japan. Our cooperation is rapidly rising and this augurs well for the people of our nations," he added.

Earlier today, PM Modi participated in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit along with leaders of other Japan, the US and Australia.

During the summit, leaders reiterated their shared commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the importance of upholding the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of disputes.

PM Modi on Monday invited greater participation by Japanese companies in India and proposed celebrating Japan's contribution to India's development journey in the form of a "Japan Week".

The Prime Minister, who chaired a roundtable with Japanese business leaders, noted that despite the slowdown in global FDI, India has attracted record FDI of USD 84 billion in the previous financial year and termed "it as a vote of confidence in India's economic potential".

Top executives and CEOs of 34 Japanese companies participated in the event. The majority of these companies have investments and operations in India.

The companies represented diverse sectors including automobiles, electronics, semiconductors, steel, technology, trading and banking and finance.

