PM Modi chairs Niti Aayog's eighth governing council meeting, focuses on India's development towards 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the eighth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog, addressing critical issues such as healthcare, skill development, women empowerment, and infrastructure development. The objective is to propel India towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

However, the meeting witnessed the absence of chief ministers from West Bengal, Punjab, and Delhi, who boycotted the event. The Niti Aayog's governing council comprises chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers, with the prime minister serving as the Chairman.

Prominent figures attending the meeting included Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Piyush Goyal, along with chief ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh, among others.

Typically held annually, last year's council meeting took place on August 7 under PM Modi's leadership. The pandemic situation in 2020 led to the cancellation of the meeting.

The inaugural meeting of the council was held on February 8, 2015.

Read Also 8 Chief Ministers boycott NITI Aayog Council Meeting chaired by PM Modi