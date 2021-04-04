PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review COVID-19 situation as cases surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination programme amid a surge in coronavirus cases, reported news agency ANI.
"Prime Minister is taking a high-level meeting now to review the COVID-related issues and vaccination happening in the country. All senior officers including Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, Dr Vinod Paul are participating in the meeting," sources informed news agency ANI.
India reported 93,249 new COVID-19 cases and 513 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,24,85,509. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,59,79,651 people have been vaccinated across the country till now.
