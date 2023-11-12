 PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Soldiers In Himachal's Lepcha Near India-China Border; Shares Pic
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Soldiers In Himachal's Lepcha Near India-China Border; Shares Pic

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Soldiers In Himachal's Lepcha Near India-China Border; Shares Pic

PM Modi shared his pictures with the soldiers on X, "Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces." Dressed in olive green, the Prime Minister interacted with soldiers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with soldiers in the remote and strategic area of Lepcha | X

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with soldiers in the remote and strategic area Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh, close to the India-China border. PM Modi shared his pictures with the soldiers on X, "Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces." Dressed in olive green, the Prime Minister interacted with soldiers.

PM Modi's Diwali Tradition

Since 2014, PM Modi has been following his tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers. He last celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Himachal Pradesh on October 30, 2016. Lepcha falls in Lahaul-Spiti district, spread over 13,835 sq km. The climatic conditions in the entire district are harsh as much of the land falls under a cold desert where the mercury drops below minus 20 degrees Celsius during winter.

After assuming the post of Prime Minister, PM Modi has been celebrating the festival of Diwali with the soldiers either on the International Border, or the Line of Actual Control or Line of Control.

PM's Diwali Since 2014

In 2014, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with the soldiers at Siachen Glacier, in 2015 he spent time with soldiers at Amritsar border; in 2016 he celebrated Diwali in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh and in 2017, he went to Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2018, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with the Army personnel in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand while in 2019 he went to Rajouri in Jammu, in 2020 he celebrated Diwali in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer; in 2021 he celebrated Diwali in J&K's Nowshera and last year he spent time with Indian Army soldiers in Kargil during Diwali.

Read Also
WATCH: On Diwali, PM Narendra Modi joins sing-along with soldiers in Kargil
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Soldiers In Himachal's Lepcha Near India-China Border; Shares Pic

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Soldiers In Himachal's Lepcha Near India-China Border; Shares Pic

Video: 6 Injured After Leopard Attack Near Coonoor In Nilgiris, Containment Ops Underway

Video: 6 Injured After Leopard Attack Near Coonoor In Nilgiris, Containment Ops Underway

Haryana: 12 Rescued After Massive Blaze Breaks Out In Sonipat's Residential Building In 2nd Fire...

Haryana: 12 Rescued After Massive Blaze Breaks Out In Sonipat's Residential Building In 2nd Fire...

Uttar Pradesh: Over 22 Lakh 'Diyas' Light Up Ayodhya As Deepotsav Sets World Record

Uttar Pradesh: Over 22 Lakh 'Diyas' Light Up Ayodhya As Deepotsav Sets World Record

UP: Ayodhya Lit Up With 22.23 Lakh Diyas On Deepotsav 2023 To Set New Guinness World Record 2nd Time...

UP: Ayodhya Lit Up With 22.23 Lakh Diyas On Deepotsav 2023 To Set New Guinness World Record 2nd Time...