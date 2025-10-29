 After Ambulance Staff Drop Her On Highway, Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Muddy Road In UP’s Mirzapur
The incident sparked outrage after a video of the woman delivering the baby on the roadside went viral on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 08:58 PM IST
article-image

A shocking incident of medical negligence has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district, where a pregnant woman was forced to deliver her baby on a muddy roadside after being allegedly abandoned by ambulance staff.

According to reports, the incident occurred near the New Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Baroundha under the Lalganj police station area. Arbi Bano, wife of Ateeq Ahmad from Kothi Khurd village, went into labour late Monday night. Her family immediately called the 102 ambulance service for assistance.

The ambulance arrived and took the woman toward the PHC. However, her husband alleged that despite the short distance, the staff took nearly one and a half hours to reach the hospital. On arrival, they allegedly dropped her on highway, outside the hospital gate instead of taking her inside and left the spot.

Soon after, the woman, writhing in labour pain, gave birth to a baby girl on the muddy ground. When hospital staff were informed, they rushed to the scene and admitted both the mother and the newborn for treatment.

The incident sparked outrage after a video of the woman delivering the baby on the roadside went viral on social media. In the clip, she is seen lying in the mud with her newborn beside her, highlighting the appalling state of emergency healthcare services in the region.

Following the viral video, the Health Department swung into action. Dr Awadhesh Kumar, in-charge of the Haldi PHC, said an inquiry has been ordered into the matter and assured strict action against the ambulance staff found guilty of negligence. “A report has been sent to senior officials, and those responsible will not be spared,” he said.

The distressing visuals have drawn sharp criticism online, with many questioning the sensitivity and accountability of emergency medical services in the state.

