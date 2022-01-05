PM Modi cancels scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur following security lapse; MHA seeks report from state govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in poll-bound Punjab, which was scheduled to take place in Ferozepur today, has been cancelled.

PM Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

“Today morning, the PM landed at Bhatinda, from where he was to go to the National Marytrs' Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, he waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out,” the Ministry of home affairs said, according to news agency ANI.

In a statement, the Home Ministry said that after the "major security lapse" in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return.

“Around 30 kms away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM Modi,” the Ministry of home affairs said, according to news agency ANI.

The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said.

"The PM's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which was clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport," the ministry said.

The home ministry has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government, which has been asked to fix responsibility and take action.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:16 PM IST