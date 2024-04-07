PM Modi Blasts Congress Manifesto, Equates Party With Muslim League At Saharanpur Rally

ANI

In his first reaction to the Congress Manifesto released on Friday, the Prime Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress,accusing it of veering away from its historical roots and aligning with influences anti-thetical to India's founding principles. He was speaking at an election rally in Saharanpur which goes to polls along with seven other seats in Uttar Pradesh on April 19.

Modi equated the Congress with the Muslim League, suggesting a departure from its legacy of contributing to India's independence struggle. "The Congress, once synonymous with the fight for India's independence, now finds its ideology overshadowed by the Muslim League and leftist influences," asserted PM Modi, underscoring a perceived ideological shift within the party.

Highlighting the disconnect between the Congress' manifesto and contemporary India's aspirations, PM Modi lamented its lack of vision and relevance. "Their manifesto reflects outdated ideologies, reminiscent of past eras,devoid of relevance in today's dynamic landscape," he remarked, questioning the party's commitment to addressing current challenges.

Reaffirming his administration's commitment to combating corruption, PM Modi pledged to continue the anti-corruption drive unabated,emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the nation's future. "Today, the country is speaking with one voice that the Congress which fought for the country's independence, that was finished decades back. The Congress that is left has neither policies for in nation's interest nor vision for country's progress," he said.

In addition to critiquing the Congress, PM Modi took aim at the INDIA bloc, criticizing its perceived instability and lack of credibility. He derided the alliance's struggle for power as lacking vision and highlighted the electorate's recognition of their tactics. PM Modi also targeted the Samajwadi Party, a member of the INDIA bloc and an election partner of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, citing its purported organizational shortcom-ngs and lack of candidate viability.

"This is the first election I am witnessing where the opposition is contesting not to win but to contain the BJP below 370 seats and NDA 400. Samajwadi Party is in such a condition that they have to change the candidates every hour and for Congress, it is even worse, they aren't finding candidates, even at their strongholds...'Do ladkon ki film jo pichali baar flop ho chuki hai, un do ladkon ki film ko in logon ne fir se release kiya hai,'" he said.

Emphasizing the significance of inclusive governance, PM Modi praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts in maintaining security and fostering investment, particularly in the agricultural sector.The rally was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, and other party officials and candidates.

Congress hits back

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The prime minister does not know his history as it was, in fact, none other than Mookerjee, the president of the Hindu Mahasabha then, who was himself part of the coalition government in Bengal with the Muslim League." The Hindu Mahasabha was also in coalition with the Muslim League in Sindh and North-West Frontier Province.

"It is the BJP, not the Congress, that believes in and practices the politics of divisiveness," Ramesh said