PM Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of Buddha Purnima: Highlights of the speech

Ministry of Culture, Government of India in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organization is holding a Virtual Prayer Event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi says "The world is fighting the battle against coronavirus. We are determined in our fight against coronavirus."

He praised Indians and said that India is standing strong selflessly in these difficult times with those facing trouble in country or abroad.

As healthcare workers are leading this battle against the virus and have been treating people day in and out, PM Modi praised the healthcare workers and thanked the COVID warriors for serving the humanity.

He also said India will continue to work serve the humanity at all times.

Speaking on the occasion of Buddha Purnima Modi said, "Today we have to celebrate this day via video conference."

He paid tributes to Buddha and said one must follow his teachings during these times.

He spoke about the relevance of Buddha's teachings during the times of coronavirus. "Buddha became his own visionary and showed others the way," he says.

"We are extremely lucky that we get to see several examples of people who are sacrificing their own comfort for the greater good of serving the masses. All such people deserve are gratitude," PM Modi said.

PM Modi urged the nation to help those in need during these times as we all are facing a very tough time amid the pandemic.

Concluding his address, he urged people to stay at home and take of themselves and those in need.

Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held through a Virtual Visak day owing to the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic across the globe.

The event is being organised in honour of the Victims and the frontline warriors of COVID-19.

Prayer ceremonies on the occasion will be streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini, Nepal,Mahabodhi Temple, Bodhgaya, India,Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath, India, Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar, India, Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka, Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal apart from other popular Buddhist sites

Minister of Culture and Minister of Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju shall also be participating in the event.

Vesak- Buddha Poornima, is considered the Triple Blessed Day as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's Birth, Enlightenment and Maha Parnirvana.