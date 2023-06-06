PM Kisan Beneficiary Status: Things to Know |

PM Kisan is a government initiative in the country, and its purpose is to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers throughout the country. Launched by the Government of India in December 2018, the scheme aims to enhance and upgrade farmers' livelihoods by providing direct income support through direct cash transfers. One can check the PM Kisan beneficiary status on the government website.

Under the PM Kisan scheme, eligible farmers get financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each. This initiative's primary goal is to provide farmers with financial stability and even support them in fulfilling their agricultural expenses. The scheme is implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and even Farmers Welfare and is believed to be one of the largest initiatives of its kind in the world.

To make the most of the benefits under PM Kisan, farmers need to fulfil certain types of eligibility criteria. Firstly, the scheme is appropriate only for small and marginal farmers who possess cultivable land. The definition of small and marginal farmers differs from state to state, but generally, it encompasses farmers having landholding of up to two hectares. Secondly, the scheme is restricted to families, and each eligible family can receive the benefits for up to somewhat four hectares of land.

The process

The application process for this PM Kisan is quite easy and simple and farmer-friendly. Farmers can easily apply for the scheme through various modes, including online portals, even common service centres, and designated agriculture department offices. They are even required to provide essential documents such as land records, bank account details, and even an Aadhaar card (unique identification number) to form their eligibility. The registration procedure is free of cost, and there are no sort of mediators involved.

Verification

When the application gets submitted, the government conducts a verification process to simply make sure that the authenticity of the provided information. This involves cross-checking the land records, bank account details, and even other types of relevant documents. After successful verification, the farmer is believed to be a beneficiary under the scheme, and the first instalment of ₹2,000 gets transferred directly into their registered bank account. The following instalments are released after a certain halt or interval, typically every four months.

The status

To check the beneficiary status, farmers can visit the online platform or utilize other methods provided by the government. The official PM Kisan portal has a web platform where farmers can easily enter their Aadhaar card number or bank account details to access their beneficiary status. Similarly, the government has made provisions for farmers to simply check their status via mobile applications, helpline numbers, and even offline modes such as visiting the nearest agriculture department office.

The beneficiary status offers farmers crucial information about their eligibility and the status of their application. It even informs them if their application has been accepted or rejected, and if accepted, it provides proper details about the upcoming instalments and payment dates. The beneficiary status works as a transparent and accountable mechanism, enabling farmers to track the progress of their application and even ensure they receive the financial assistance they are permitted to.

Conclusion

To sum up, this PM Kisan Beneficiary type of Status is a transformative initiative by the Government of India to ensure that the small and marginal farmers get direct income support. The scheme has massively improved the livelihoods of farmers by promising financial stability and support for their overall agricultural activities.