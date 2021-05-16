PM dials Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Puducherry CMs

New Delhi

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday spoke to the Chief Ministers of 4 states, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adity­anath, over Covid-19 management measures and vaccination drive.

Apart from the UP CM, the PM in a telephonic conversation, also discussed issues of Covid-19 pandemic with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Puducherry CM N Rangasamy.

The PM told the states the Centre would continue to cooperate in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, which so far has infected 2,46,84,077 people across the county, including 36,18,458 active cases and 2,70,284 deaths. Modi also suggested the states to notify the Centre from time to time, whatever the need may be. He discussed cases, recovery rate, number of ICU beds, treatment resources in Covid hospitals and availability of oxygen.

Modi stressed the need for the Centre and the states to work together to save the people from the second wave. The CMs briefed the PM about the recovery rate, corona curfew, temporary Covid hospitals, public awareness campaigns, vaccination and availability of oxygen plants in their states. Modi assured the Centre will provide all possible help to states in this hour of crisis. He stressed on increasing the rate of vaccination.