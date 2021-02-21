'Please ask yourself...': In a question to students and academics, Rahul Gandhi slams govt for curbs on global webinars

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre over the curbs on international webinars of conferences on certain subjects, posing a question to students and academics why the government does not trust them.

The Ministry of Education had issued guidelines last month asking universities to seek prior permission for conducting international webinars of conferences on certain subjects which are 'sensitive' or 'related to India's internal matters'.

"Students & academics, Please ask yourself why you are no longer allowed to speak to the outside world. Why doesn’t GOI trust you?" Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.