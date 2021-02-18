Watch: Rahul Gandhi's 'endearing' video hugging a blushing female fan goes viral

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday arrived in Puducherry and interacted with students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women, following a dialogue with people from the fishermen community.
A video, from his visit at the state-run women's college, is currently going viral on the internet.
In the clip, which was taken during his interaction with the students, an excited female fan is seen gushing over the Congress leader as he gives her an autograph. The fan, who's seen jumping in joy, also shakes hands with him and tries to hug him. The video then shows the politician kneeling down to take a picture with the student.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Indian National Congress's Manickam Tagore tweeted, "The mark of a true leader: when he sees love, he has the humility to go down on his knees before it."
Check it out here:
Reacting to the same a user wrote, "So so endearing this is."
"That's a very nice gesture. It means so much to the girl. This is real India," wrote another.
Another video from the event, which has also hit the viral note, shows the Congress politician saying, "Don't call me sir. My name is not sir. You can call me Rahul."
After the video made it to the internet, while some called him 'humble', others mocked him for 'doing everything to save the seat.'
A user wrote, "He really loves his life as Rahul. The problem is the 'Gandhi'."
"All games for chair," wrote another.
For the unversed, The Congress MP arrived in Puducherry to launch the party's campaign for the coming assembly polls in the union territory.
This comes amid the political uncertainty caused by Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanswamy's close aide A. John Kumar's resignation from the party on Tuesday. He'd cited "dissatisfaction with the Congress government" in the Union territory.
This has pushed the Congress government to the brink of losing power.
Kumar submitted his resignation to Speaker V. P. Sivakozhunthu in the Assembly, just a day after Puducherry minister Mallad Krishna Rao tendered his resignation.
The elections to the Puducherry assembly are expected to be held in April and the ruling Congress is keen to win another term.
Meanwhile, during his interaction with the students Rahul Gandhi said that the killing of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 brought him tremendous pain but he nursed no anger or hatred towards those responsible for it.
When a pupil posed,"your father was killed by the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) what are your feelings about these people? and he answered by saying violence cannot take away anything.
"I don't have anger or hatred towards anybody.Of course, I lost my father and for me it was a very difficult time," he said, adding, it was similar to having one's heart severed.
"I felt trememdous pain, but I don't feel anger, I don't feel any hatred or any anger. I forgive," he said to rounds of applause.
To the next question, he said "violence cannot take away anything from you... my father is alive in me...my father is talking through me."
(With inputs from agencies)