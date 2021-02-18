Watch: Rahul Gandhi's 'endearing' video hugging a blushing female fan goes viral

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday arrived in Puducherry and interacted with students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women, following a dialogue with people from the fishermen community.

A video, from his visit at the state-run women's college, is currently going viral on the internet.

In the clip, which was taken during his interaction with the students, an excited female fan is seen gushing over the Congress leader as he gives her an autograph. The fan, who's seen jumping in joy, also shakes hands with him and tries to hug him. The video then shows the politician kneeling down to take a picture with the student.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Indian National Congress's Manickam Tagore tweeted, "The mark of a true leader: when he sees love, he has the humility to go down on his knees before it."

Check it out here: