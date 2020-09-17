Plea for action against former SC judge Katju for casting aspersions on Indian judiciary

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi BJP MLA Nand Kishore Garg (71) on Thursday filed a PIL in the Supreme Court for taking legal action against former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju for casting aspersions on the Indian judiciary with insinuations on its integrity and credibility while deposing for fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi before the Westminster Magistracy court of the UK.

"The Indian judiciary must not take this issue casually as such derogatory deposition made the entire judiciary suspect in the eyes of the international community. It is high time to redeem the glory of Indian judiciary by acting proactively to stop such routine false allegations," the PIL said.

It prayed for the Apex Court to issue broad guidelines in the matter of public criticism/maligning of the judicial system and its serving judges. "It is high time that the Indian judiciary must come up with exemplary action against those who are routinely lowering the integrity of the judicial system by levelling extremely atrocious and fake allegations for their personal publicity."

Petitioner Garg contended that the deposition made by Katju is highly derogatory and insulting to the entire judicial system of India. It pointed out that Katju made allegations that 50% of the judiciary is corrupt in India and, therefore, a fair justice is not possible for PNB scam accused Nirav Modi in the country.

The PIL said the serious allegations made by the former judge only to protect the interest of the fugitive eroded the faith and trust of common people in the judiciary.

"His allegations amount to questioning the very credibility of the judicial institution where millions of citizens are reposing their faith and trust. The allegation of the fairness of judicial administration is totally unfounded as the justice delivery system of India is quite strong and robust," the PIL said.

