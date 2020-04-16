Pizza delivery boy who tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi had also delivered food to Zomato customers

72 families in Delhi found themselves under quarantine after a delivery personnel associated with a well known pizza chain tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This was confirmed by the District Magistrate of South Delhi on Wednesday.

However, the person in question also has a link to food delivery company Zomato. According to a statement put up by the company on its Twitter handle, the restaurant employee had delivered orders in the Malviya Nagar area of Delhi -- some of which had been placed by Zomato customers.