 Pitbull attacks 55-yr-old woman in Faridabad, owner booked
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Pitbull attacks 55-yr-old woman in Faridabad, owner booked | representative pic

Faridabad: The police here have registered an FIR against a man whose dog, a Pitbull, attacked a 55-year-old woman, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Anangpur village on Monday. The woman, Sumarti, is undergoing treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, the police officials said.

The dog was provoked, claims owner

According to a complaint filed by Sumarti's son Pravesh, around 11 am on Monday, his mother was bitten badly on her right leg by Sonu alias Jojo's dog and dragged for a few metres by the animal after she fell down.

The dog was provoked by Sonu, he alleged.

After hearing the woman's cries for help, the neighbours saved her. When her son reached the spot and confronted Sonu, the accused started abusing him, the complaint stated.

The woman was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, the police said.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against Sonu at Surajkund police station under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

Efforts to nab the accused are underway, said Inspector Balraj Singh, Station House Officer, Surajkund police station. 

