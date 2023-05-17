Pilots seek govt intervention to help them quit troubled airline Go First | Twitter

Pilots of Indian airline Go First want government's help in allowing them to take up new jobs without serving the notice period with their current employer, who's bankruptcy process has begun. The letter dates May 15 has asked the Civil aviation ministry to help them out protesting against the airline not issuing them required document to proceed further in their careers.

Any response to the letter by the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has not been given by the ministry yet and the airline has refused to comment on the matter.

The airline was granted bankruptcy protection last week. Many pilots from Go First were seen attending walk-in interview organised by Air India.

What do the rules say?

Rules regarding the resignation favours the airline as per a rule by the Indian government, passed in 2017. The rule mandates pilots to serve a notice period of one year and for the co-pilots this timeline is six months. This rule was laid down in public interest so that these resignations don't affect the flight cancellations and hence, travel plans of the public.

Read Also Go First lessors need to wait till May 22 for NCLAT's order on insolvency proceedings

Go First lessors need to wait till May 22 for NCLAT's order on insolvency proceedings

Half of Go First's fleet which could've been carrying passengers is now stuck on the tarmac since new engines didn't arrive, and the other half is grounded due to its insolvency plea. The airline's lessors, now unable to deregister aircraft and lease them to other carriers, have approached the appellate tribunal calling Go First's move a fraudulent one.

Now the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has set May 22 as the date to pass the order on petitions against Go First's insolvency proceedings by three lessors.