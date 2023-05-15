 Go First's liabilities went up by Rs 3,500 crore in a year, IRP tells NCLT
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGo First's liabilities went up by Rs 3,500 crore in a year, IRP tells NCLT

Go First's liabilities went up by Rs 3,500 crore in a year, IRP tells NCLT

Currently Go First's dues to be paid to financial as well as operational creditors has reached Rs 11,463 crore, although it is not at default with any of them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

From just another Indian airline gliding towards a post-pandemic recovery as more flyers booked flights for the summer, Go First nosedived towards insolvency in a matter of days. The National Company Law Tribunal has admitted its plea and appointed a resolution professional, much to the displeasure of lessors.

Now the IRP Abhilash Lal has informed the NCLT that the airline has accumulated disproportionate liabilities towards lessors of its aircraft and others.

Read Also
Go First's resolution professional addresses staff; says need to raise funds on a tight schedule
article-image

Grounded fleet added to burden

  • According to him, the airline's liabilities increased by as much as Rs 3,500 crore in just one year because its aircraft were grounded due to a shortage of engines.

  • Currently Go First's dues to be paid to financial as well as operational creditors has reached Rs 11,463 crore, although it is not at default with any of them.

  • He added that the firm operating at limited capacity doesn't have enough money to pay the costs and also handle the devolvement of stand-by letters of credit and bank guarantees, that creditors may invoke.

Read Also
Go First's insolvency plea fraudulent, lessor SMBC tells NCLAT
article-image

Lessors posed a risk

  • The airline could also have been bogged down by lessors pulling out their aircraft from its fleet, had it not filed for voluntary insolvency.

  • The resolution professional has asked the staff to get to work for raising funds as soon as possible to restart operations at the airline.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Go First's liabilities went up by Rs 3,500 crore in a year, IRP tells NCLT

Go First's liabilities went up by Rs 3,500 crore in a year, IRP tells NCLT

This Mother’s Day, Odomos urges society to #GiveMomAHand for help with a heartwarming digital...

This Mother’s Day, Odomos urges society to #GiveMomAHand for help with a heartwarming digital...

Karnataka election results to impact decision of GST panel led by Bommai

Karnataka election results to impact decision of GST panel led by Bommai

India's trade deficit for April falls to $15.24 billion

India's trade deficit for April falls to $15.24 billion

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Kalyan Jewellers net profit dips at Rs 66.10 cr, Berger Paints net profit...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Kalyan Jewellers net profit dips at Rs 66.10 cr, Berger Paints net profit...